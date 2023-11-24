profiton.pro: BaFin Investigates The Company Profiton

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) warns consumers about the company Profiton and the services it is offering. According to information available to BaFin , the company is offering financial services on its website profiton.pro without the required authorisation. The company is not supervised by BaFin .

Financial services may only be offered in Germany if the company providing these services has the necessary authorisation from BaFin to do this. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).