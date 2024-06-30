Skip to main Content
Price Stability And Fiscal Consolidation Are Key Foundations Of Future Prosperity: BIS
Date
30/06/2024
At its Annual General Meeting on Sunday 30 June 2024, the BIS released its
Annual Economic Report
and its
Annual Report
.
Annual Economic Report 2024
We look at the outlook for the global economy and lessons learned from the past 25 years of monetary policy in the
2024 Annual Economic Report
.
Editorial: So far, so good...
This year's Annual Economic Report takes the pulse of the global economy and explores policy challenges.
Read more
I. Laying a robust macro-financial foundation for the future
The global economy appears set for a smooth landing, but more work is needed to secure sustainable growth.
Read more
II. Monetary policy in the 21st century: lessons learned and challenges ahead
Since the turn of the 21st century, a series of extraordinary events have profoundly shaped monetary policy.
Read more
III. Artificial intelligence and the economy: implications for central banks
Central banks are directly affected by AI, both as stewards of the economy and as users of AI tools.
Read more
Press release:
Price stability and fiscal consolidation are key foundations of future prosperity: BIS
Annual Report 2023/24
The
Annual Report
highlights how the BIS has helped central banks to navigate the complex policy landscape, while enabling and supporting its stakeholders during the year.
Read more
Annual General Meeting 2024
Speech by Agustín Carstens, General Manager:
Laying a robust macro-financial foundation for the future
Speech by Claudio Borio, Head of the Monetary and Economic Department:
Monetary policy in the 21st century: lessons learned and challenges ahead
Speech by Hyun Song Shin, Economic Adviser and Head of Research:
Artificial intelligence and the economy: implications for central banks
