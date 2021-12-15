Press Conference By SUZUKI Shunichi, Japan Minister Of Finance And Minister Of State For Financial Services - Shinsei Bank And SBI Holdings

(Excerpt)
(Friday, November 24, 2021, 10:31 am to 10:39 am)
[Questions and answers:]
- Q.
-
My question is about Shinsei Bank and SBI Holdings. Tomorrow, Shinsei Bank will hold an extraordinary meeting of shareholders, and the national government is supposed to present a certain stance concerning the bank's shares held by the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan and the Resolution and Collection Corporation. Please explain your thought on what stance the national government will take?
- A.
-
I think it is inappropriate to make comments in advance on the national government's stance regarding Shinsei Bank's extraordinary meeting of shareholders. Anyway, the national government will make responses appropriately based on deliberations by the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan and the Resolution and Collection Corporation, which are the direct shareholders of Shinsei Bank.