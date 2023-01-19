Press Conference By SUZUKI Shunichi, Japan Minister Of Finance And Minister Of State For Financial Services - Doubling Asset-Based Incomes Plan

Regarding the discussions at the Ruling Party’s Tax Commission, some in the industry are calling for a significant increase in the annual investment quota and total tax exemption limits for NISA. What level of increase do you think is appropriate for the doubling asset-based incomes?

The Doubling Asset-based Incomes Plan will be formalized by the end of this year, and various improvements will be made to NISA as part of that plan. Several approaches to that end are currently being considered.

A variety of opinions have been expressed and the FSA has presented its own requests, and we hope that the Ruling Party’s Tax Commission would make decisions in line with these requests.