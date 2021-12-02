Press Conference By SUZUKI Shunichi, Japan Minister Of Finance And Minister Of State For Financial Services - Shinsei Bank

(Excerpt)
(Friday, November 12, 2021, 10:14 am to 10:16 am)
[Questions and answers:]
- Q.
-
My question is about shares of Shinsei Bank held by the national government. SBI Holdings announced its intention to commence a tender offer and Shinsei Bank is going to ask about the pros and cons of its anti-takeover measures at the shareholders' meeting to be held on the 25th of this month. The national government holds over 20% of Shinsei Bank's shares. What stance do you think is appropriate for the national government to take regarding this issue?
- A.
-
In general terms, I think that the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Japan and the Resolution and Collection Corporation assume primary responsibility for appropriately deliberating this issue and make decisions on the exercise of the voting rights at the shareholders' meeting. In any case, the national government will consider an appropriate response based on the thought of these Corporations.