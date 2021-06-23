Press Conference By ASO Taro, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Finance, And Minister Of State For Financial Services: Climate Change

(Excerpt)
(Saturday, June ５, 2021, 2:37 pm to 3:04 pm)
[Opening remarks:]
G7 Finance Ministers’ meeting took place on 4 to 5 June. We have agreed to make efforts for introducing a system of mandatory disclosure of financial information related to climate change under domestic regulatory frameworks, respectively, in line with the overall framework of the TCFD with regard to climate change and other environmental issues. The Japanese government is also planning to request companies listed on the Prime Market to make disclosure based on the TCFD recommendations.