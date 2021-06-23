Press Conference By ASO Taro, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Finance, And Minister Of State For Financial Services: Financial Market Entry Office

(Excerpt)
(Friday, June 11, 2021, 10:51 am to 11:02 am)
[Opening remarks:]
As part of the initiative to make Japan an international financial hub, the FSA established the "Financial Market Entry Office" in the FSA building this January to handle all procedures in English for registration, etc. for foreign asset management companies newly entering the Japanese market as a single point of contact. Today, the FSA relocated this office to the seventh floor of FinGATE TERRACE located in Kabutocho, Nihonbashi, which must be highly convenient for financial businesses, with the aim of facilitating closer communication with them. The FSA will continue taking various other measures and make further efforts for Japan to achieve the status of an international financial hub open to the world.