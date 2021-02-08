Press Conference By ASO Taro, Japan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Of Finance, And Minister Of State For Financial Services - Financial Market Entry Office

(Excerpt)
(Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 10:28 am to 10:34 am)
[Opening remarks:]
Today the Financial Services Agency and Local Finance Bureaus will be launching “Financial Market Entry Office” (the “Office”). The office has been set up in response to long-standing requests from finance-related parties overseas for a single point of contact to handle in English everything from preliminary consultations on registration and other matters to post-registration supervision. Beginning today we will also be accepting registration applications in English from overseas asset management companies planning to newly enter the Japanese market. As we start making financial administration available in English on a one-stop basis, we will continue implementing the various other measures outlined in the Comprehensive Economic Measures announced at the end of last year with the aim of creating an international financial center open to the world.