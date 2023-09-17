President, Federal Republic Of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinub To Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell As NGX Group Partners U.S Chamber Of Commerce, Nigerian Investment Promotion Council

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu will ring the Closing Bell of NASDAQ in New York, United States as part of proceedings at the Executive Business Dialogue organized by United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) and Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

Scheduled for September 20, 2023, the dialogue is part of a series of events in the Non-Deal Roadshow planned by NGX Group to support the new administration’s efforts in reigniting renewed foreign capital interest in the Nigerian economy, thereby positioning the country for sustainable growth.

According to NGX Group, the Non-Deal Roadshow would help to foster dialogue, strengthen economic ties, and enhance collaboration. The Roadshow is part of the Group’s drive to support FG’s agenda to elicit interest of foreign investors in the Nigerian economy. The goal is to display the robustness of the capital market and leverage the pace of reforms by the new administration of President Tinubu; enabling foreign investors recognize the value created by the changing landscape.

NGX Group is also looking to attract more listings by engaging prospect companies and spotlighting them in front of international investors. It will spotlight NGX, pipeline of listings and bluechip market operators. This window presents a unique opportunity to reignite the interest of foreign capital in our country, create vital partnerships, and promote increased deal flow into the capital markets, Stanbic IBTC Capital, CardinalStone Partners, and Chapel Hill Denham are sponsors for the Roadshow, which will feature prominent private companies like Lagos Free Zone Company, Niger Delta Exploration and Production (NDEP), Flutterwave and VFD Group.

Other events scheduled between September 20 and 25 by NGX Group include the Non-Deal Roadshow in New York and London organized in collaboration with Debt Management Office to be headlined by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun; and a tech event themed Invest in Africa’s Future planned with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, and Future Africa. It will be headlined by Dr Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The tech event will among other objectives explore how the newly created NGX Technology Board can support capital formation in the technology industry and provide an opportunity for US institutional investors interested in investing in Africa, to meet with prominent African venture capital firms and tech founders.