President, Federal Public Of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo Commends NGX On Successful Demutualisation

During a courtesy visit of the Management of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA, the Vice President, Federal Public of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON, SAN commended NGX on the successful completion of the demutualisation of The Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Professor Osinbajo also urged the management of the company to explore areas to deepen the capital market by venturing into emerging frontiers and assured the management of The Exchange of the government’s support by way of policy to enable the organization and the capital markets reach greater heights.
In making a presentation at the Statehouse, Mr. Popoola reportedly stated, “At NGX, we have been repositioned for profit and to align to the tastes and preferences of the market. Under this new arrangement, the market will be opened up for more companies to be listed, resulting in more revenues for government as listed companies are more responsible to the environment they operate in. We, therefore, appeal to the Federal Government to support the rejuvenation of The Exchange, and we assure you of better times ahead both for the public and corporate.”
Also present at the visit were Acting Head, Business Support Services, NGX, Mrs. Irene Robinson-Ayanwale; Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole; and Head, Government Relations, NGX, Mr. Soji Akinyele.