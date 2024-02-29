Preliminary Report On Foreign Holdings Of U.S. Securities At End-June 2023

Preliminary data from the June 2023 benchmark survey of foreign portfolio holdings of U.S. securities were released today on the Treasury website here. Final survey results, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the preliminary data, will be reported on April 30, 2024. The survey was undertaken jointly by Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The next annual survey will cover holdings at the end of June 2024; preliminary data are expected to be released by February 28, 2025.

Complementary surveys measuring U.S. holdings of foreign securities are also carried out annually. Data from the most recent survey, reporting on securities held at year-end 2023, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported by August 30, 2024.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of foreign holdings of U.S. securities as of June 30, 2023, to be $26,863 billion, with $13,715 billion held in U.S. equities, $11,964 billion held in U.S. long-term debt securities [1] (of which $1,555 billion are holdings of asset-backed securities (ABS)[2] and $10,409 billion are holdings of non-ABS securities), and $1,184 billion held in U.S. short-term debt securities. The previous survey, conducted as of June 30, 2022, measured the value of total foreign holdings of U.S. securities at $24,893 billion, with holdings of $12,177 billion in U.S. equities, $11,591 billion in U.S. long-term debt securities, and $1,124 billion in U.S. short-term debt securities (see Table A).

TABLE A. FOREIGN HOLDINGS OF U.S. SECURITIES, BY TYPE OF SECURITY, AS OF RECENT SURVEY DATES

(Billions of dollars)

Type of security June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Long-term securities 23,768 25,679 Equities 12,177 13,715 Long-term debt 11,591 11,964 Asset-backed 1,494 1,555 Other 10,097 10,409 Short-term debt securities 1,124 1,184 Total 24,893 26,863 Of which: Official 5,946 6,155

TABLE B. FOREIGN HOLDINGS OF U.S. SECURITIES, BY COUNTRY AND TYPE OF SECURITY, FOR THE MAJOR INVESTING COUNTRIES INTO THE U.S., AS OF JUNE 30, 2023

(Billions of dollars)

Total Equities Long-term debt Short ABS Other -term 1 United Kingdom 2,622 1,458 98 967 99 2 Japan 2,496 837 270 1,320 69 3 Cayman Islands 2,356 1,568 95 565 128 4 Luxembourg 2,099 1,087 57 826 128 5 Canada 2,055 1,459 138 428 30 6 Ireland 1,478 842 65 422 150 7 China, mainland 1,432 309 267 851 5 8 Switzerland 1,087 683 10 331 63 9 Belgium 984 86 20 805 72 10 Taiwan 717 112 211 388 6 11 Norway 694 511 * 181 1 12 France 677 363 36 257 22 13 Singapore 665 408 24 224 9 14 Germany 623 412 12 187 13 15 Korea, South 585 387 37 149 12 16 Australia 572 474 14 71 14 17 Netherlands 478 320 17 137 4 18 Hong Kong 435 168 10 228 30 19 Kuwait 372 279 6 62 26 20 Sweden 365 315 * 50 1 21 Bermuda 365 132 41 148 45 22 Saudi Arabia 305 184 4 107 11 23 India 248 12 * 233 2 24 Brazil 246 17 * 224 5 25 British Virgin Islands 220 135 3 59 23 Rest of world 2,685 1,159 120 1,190 217 Total 26,863 13,715 1,555 10,409 1,184 of which: Foreign official 6,155 1,567 663 3,701 224

* Less than $500 million but more than zero.

[i]. Excludes Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, which are reported separately.

[1]. Long-term debt securities have an original term-to-maturity of over one year.

[2]. Asset-backed securities are backed by pools of assets, such as pools of residential home mortgages or credit card receivables, which give the security owners claims against the cash flows generated by the underlying assets. Unlike most other debt securities, these securities generally repay both principal and interest on a regular basis, reducing the principal outstanding with each payment cycle.