Preliminary List Of Electricity And Hydrogen PCIs/PMIs (2023): ACER Calls For Greater Transparency In The Selection Process And Improvement Of The Methodologies Used

What is it about?

Today ACER publishes two Opinions on the European Commission’s draft regional list of proposed Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs), addressing hydrogen and electricity infrastructure projects respectively. PCIs/PMIs are infrastructure projects which benefit from accelerated permitting procedures and funding as they are identified as key contributors to achieving the EU’s energy and climate objectives, as set by the European Green Deal.

Since the implementation of the TEN-E Regulation in 2013, the European Commission has drawn up a list of PCIs every two years. The Regulation requires ACER to assess the draft regional lists and provide an Opinion to the European Commission on the consistent application of the criteria and the cost-benefit analysis (CBA) across regions.

What’s new?

This year, the Commission will adopt the first PCI list since the 2022 revision of the TEN-E Regulation. For the first time, hydrogen infrastructure projects are included as an eligible PCI category.

What are ACER’s recommendations?

In both its Opinions, ACER identifies three areas for improvement:

How infrastructure needs are identified.

Creating an effective selection methodology.

Ensuring greater transparency in the selection process and in applying the methodology.

In the case of hydrogen PCIs, ACER acknowledges the complexity and recommends these enhancements for the next selection process (happening in 2025).

In both cases, ACER concludes that it is unable to assess the consistent application of the TEN-E Regulation selection criteria and the cost-benefit analysis of the candidate projects.

Read more on ACER Opinion on the draft regional lists of proposed hydrogen PCIs and PMIs.

Read more on ACER Opinion on the draft regional lists of proposed electricity PCIs and PMIs.