Preliminary Annual Report On U.S. Holdings Of Foreign Securities At Year-End 2022

Date 31/08/2023

Preliminary data from an annual survey of U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2022 were released today and posted on the Treasury website here. The final survey report, which will include additional detail as well as possible revisions to the data, will be released on October 31, 2023.

 

The survey was undertaken jointly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. 

A complementary survey measuring foreign holdings of U.S. securities also is conducted annually.  Data from the most recent such survey, which reports on securities held on June 30, 2023, are currently being processed. Preliminary results are expected to be reported on February 29, 2024.

Overall Preliminary Results

The survey measured the value of U.S. holdings of foreign securities at year-end 2022 at approximately $14.0 trillion, with $10.3 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.3 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities (original term-to-maturity in excess of one year), and $0.4 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. The previous such survey, conducted as of year-end 2021, measured the value of U.S. holdings at $16.3 trillion, with $12.1 trillion held in foreign equities, $3.7 trillion held in foreign long-term debt securities, and $0.6 trillion held in foreign short-term debt securities. 

Press release for End of August

Table 1.  U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by type of security, as of survey dates

(Billions of dollars)

Type of Security

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2022
Long-term securities

15,757

13,536
      Equities

12,061

10,258
      Long-term debt

3,696

3,278
Short-term debt securities

      562

     447
Total

16,319

13,983

 

Table 2. U.S. portfolio holdings of foreign securities, by country of issuer and type of security, for the countries attracting the most U.S. portfolio investment, as of December 31, 2022

(Market value, billions of dollars, except as noted)

       

Total

  

Equity

  

Long-Term Debt

  

Short-Term Debt

1

   Cayman Islands  

      2,652 

  

      1,919 

  

                  725 

  

                        8 

2

   United Kingdom  

      1,393 

  

         973 

  

                  388 

  

                      32 

3

   Canada  

      1,240 

  

         730 

  

                  396 

  

                    115 

4

   Japan  

      1,085 

  

         840 

  

                  186 

  

                      59 

5

   Ireland  

         775 

  

         677 

  

                    79 

  

                      20 

6

   France  

         695 

  

         506 

  

                  157 

  

                      32 

7

   Switzerland  

         592 

  

         549 

  

                    41 

  

                        2 

8

   Netherlands  

         581 

  

         414 

  

                  154 

  

                      13 

9

   Germany  

         454 

  

         358 

  

                    82 

  

                      14 

10

   Australia  

         423 

  

         253 

  

                  122 

  

                      48 

11

   India  

         287 

  

         277 

  

                      9 

  

                        0 

12

   Bermuda  

         249 

  

         202 

  

                    47 

  

                        0 

13

   China, mainland (1)  

         243 

  

         226 

  

                    15 

  

                        1 

14

   Taiwan  

         232 

  

         231 

  

                      1 

  

 * 

15

   Korea, South  

         205 

  

         180 

  

                    23 

  

                        2 

16

   Luxembourg  

         204 

  

         143 

  

                    56 

  

                        4 

17

   Sweden  

         180 

  

         131 

  

                    22 

  

                      27 

18

   Denmark  

         173 

  

         160 

  

                    13 

  

                        0 

19

   Jersey  

         161 

  

         134 

  

                    27 

  

                        0 

20

   Brazil  

         150 

  

         135 

  

                    15 

  

                        1 

21

   Mexico  

         143 

  

           73 

  

                    69 

  

                        1 

22

   Spain  

         142 

  

         101 

  

                    40 

  

                        2 

23

   International organizations  

         137 

  

             0 

  

                  125 

  

                      12 

24

   Hong Kong  

         127 

  

         121 

  

                      6 

  

                        1 

25

   Italy  

         124 

  

           81 

  

                    43 

  

                        0 

26

   Singapore  

         111 

  

           71 

  

                    12 

  

                      28 

27

   Israel  

           87 

  

           68 

  

                    18 

  

                        1 

28

   Norway  

           86 

  

           50 

  

                    28 

  

                        9 

29

   South Africa  

           65 

  

           51 

  

                    14 

  

                        0 

30

   Indonesia  

           65 

  

           36 

  

                    28 

  

 * 
    Rest of world  

         922 

  

         567 

  

                  339 

  

                      16 

 

   Total  

13,983

  

10,258

  

3,278

  

447

 

* Between zero and $500 million. (1) China excludes Hong Kong and Macau, which are reported separately. 

