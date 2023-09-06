PPRO Names Motie Bring As Next CEO

PPRO, the leading digital payments platform, announced today that its Board has promoted Chief Commercial Officer, Motie Bring, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 2nd October 2023. Bring will replace the current CEO, Simon Black, who announced his departure earlier this year. The appointment follows an extensive external and internal search process conducted by the Board over the last few months.

Motie is a highly regarded leader in the payments industry with over two decades of experience, including a number of executive positions with global providers. He has an impeccable track record in driving growth, transforming businesses and creating value for customers and partners. Prior to joining PPRO, he spent seven years in senior management roles at Worldpay and most recently, served as Chief Commercial Officer at payments technology company Nuvei.

“With his passionate, customer-centric approach, breadth of payments experience and proven track record of developing, guiding and inspiring teams, Motie is the ideal leader to take PPRO to the next level as we focus on the many exciting growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said Lázaro Campos, Chairman of the PPRO Board. “I would also like to thank Simon Black for his great leadership since 2015, transforming PPRO into a pivotal industry pioneer with a unique proposition unlocking local markets for global payments players.”

“I am immensely proud of our great achievements over the past eight and a half years and I feel very privileged to have led such a talented team,” said Simon Black. “The business is well-positioned to accelerate growth and I have no doubt that, under Motie and the new leadership team, PPRO will go from strength to strength.”

On his new appointment, Bring said, “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead PPRO into a new era for payments, focusing on executing our exciting roadmap for growth and delivery to service our customers and partners.”