PPRO Announces Former Wayfair, Klarna Tech Leader As New Chief Technology Officer

PPRO, the global provider of local payments infrastructure, has appointed Bernie Miles as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to drive the development of its cross-border payment technology. Bernie will oversee a rapidly growing global team of engineers based across Munich, Berlin, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. His primary objective will be scaling up PPRO’s platform to support the company’s hyper-growth trajectory.
A product-centric technology leader, Bernie has 20 years of experience working with e-commerce and fintech brands, including Wayfair, Expedia, Hotels.com, and Klarna. In his most recent role as Head of Engineering for Europe at Wayfair, Bernie served as the regional technology leader, massively increasing the company’s engineering capabilities on the continent.
“This has been another transformational year of growth for PPRO. We’ve already seen the expansion of our leadership team with new, exciting appointments, and now we round out the team with Bernie as our CTO. His expert knowledge of technology, product culture, and experience scaling up high-profile companies will enable us to propel PPRO and digital and local payments forward,” said Simon Black, CEO of PPRO.
Bernie Miles, CTO of PPRO said: “This is an exciting time for the payments industry. We’re seeing greater demand for cross-border e-commerce and a more diverse payment ecosystem, where both businesses and consumers have greater choice when it comes to how they buy and pay for online products and services.”
He continued: “PPRO is on a mission to make the world’s local payment methods available everywhere through the combination of building mission-critical, high-integrity infrastructure and holistic customer experiences. We’re driving financial inclusion by enabling people in every corner of the world to pay using their preferred, or in some cases only available method of payment – and I’m proud to play a role in facilitating that.”
PPRO has established itself as the most trusted infrastructure provider in the cross-border payments space, powering international growth for payment service providers and platforms such as Citi, Elavon, Mastercard Payment Gateway Services, Mollie, PayPal, and Worldpay. PPRO’s API-based local payments platform and expert services help its customers get the industry’s best conversion rates in markets around the world.