Porter Airlines Partners With Worldline Offering WeChat Pay And PayPal

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and number 4 worldwide, today announced it has partnered with Porter Airlines to offer popular digital wallets, namely WeChat Pay and PayPal, for bookings through the airline’s website.
Porter is using Worldline’s TravelHub solution, which gives travel companies global end-to-end payment processing capabilities and regional access to markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The solution includes WeChat Pay, a built-in mobile wallet from WeChat, China’s most popular messaging app. Purchases can be made using a QR code, in mobile browsers or in the WeChat app, which has more than 1 billion users.
Porter Airlines, based at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, offers flights to regional Canadian and US destinations. It has also announced plans to expand its service to markets throughout North America, including the west coast, southern U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Porter is one of the first North American-based airlines to take advantage of Worldline’s TravelHub solution.
“Our TravelHub solution saves airlines time and resources by connecting main Global Distribution Systems (GDS)’s to WeChat Pay and more than 150 payment methods globally,”said Virginia Cicchini, Sales Director Airlines & Travel, Americas at Worldline Digital Commerce.“This allows Porter Airlines to make the process of payment the most convenient for travellers in North America while increasing the airlines’ conversion and revenue”.
“Customers are adopting new ways of making purchases and we want to give them more choices when shopping with Porter,”added Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. “These options provide the convenience and flexibility many travellers are looking for.”
TravelHub launched in 2019 and provides a simple integration with the leading airline global distribution systems (GDS) and access to more than 150 payment methods and currencies.
To learn more about Worldline’s TravelHub solution, please visit the Worldline igenico website.