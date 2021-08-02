PNGX Announces Appointment Of General Manager

PNGX, Papua New Guinea’s national stock exchange, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Elizabeth Wamsa as General Manager.
Ms Wamsa joined PNGX in November 2015 as a Graduate Analyst and has most recently held the role of Compliance Manager. Ms Wamsa holds qualifications in Business Management from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.
“PNGX is very pleased to have Ms Wamsa leading the development of PNGX as a key part of the country’s financial infrastructure. Ms Wamsa joins a select group of female leaders of emerging market exchanges around the world and is one of the new generation young women leaders of Papua New Guinea” said PNGX Chairman, Mr David Lawrence.
PNGX will be recruiting for additional staff in the operations and market supervision role.