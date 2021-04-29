PNC Bank Joins The American Financial Exchange®

The American Financial Exchange (AFX) announced today that PNC Bank, N.A., has joined the exchange, a transparent, rules-based and self-regulated electronic market for overnight and term unsecured lending among banks, financials and corporates.
“We are honored and privileged to have PNC Bank join AFX. We share common values of commitment to main street banking and businesses,” said Dr. Richard L. Sandor, founder and CEO. “PNC sees the value of leveraging a truly national benchmark such as AMERIBOR®, which represents the borrowing costs of thousands of U.S. banks and financial institutions.”
For more information about AFX or AMERIBOR®, visit www.ameribor.net.