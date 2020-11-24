Plutus Reaches 36.6% Overall Monthly Growth For Crypto Card Requests

Demand for Plutus Visa Cards has reached record-breaking growth and adoption in the UK.
Since the beginning of this year, Plutus, a fintech company that has combined the ease of modern banking with a cryptocurrency-based rewards system, has seen 36.6% overall monthly growth and 157.2% quarterly growth for card requests. With a projection rate of 34% prior to August 6th for paid users, while the industry standard is generally between 3-5%.
Some key highlights worth mentioning:
- Card holders earn Plutons (PLU is their native token) as rewards for using it to shop (online and off), and can stake Plutons to earn more rewards or cash back on purchases.
- With Plutus’ DEX, Plutons can be instantly swapped into spendable EURO or BSP with zero fees and minimal conversion limits.
- Since March, Plutus members have acquired 5,363 PLU from rewards which equates to over $100,000 at PLU’s recent highs.
- In a recent Medium update, Plutus.it expressed its plans to obtain a banking license while embarking on expansion into new geographic territories.
- In regions where Plutus.it currently operates (UK + EU), results from a recent survey conducted indicate higher crypto adoption rates and desire for earning crypto as loyalty rewards.
- According to Plutus’ recent Payment Trends survey, 85.63% of survey participants have heard of Bitcoin or Ethereum. The ownership of cryptocurrency is dominated by participants aged 18-29.
- Debit cards dominate the payment space over any other method, but the desire for crypto cards where rewards are offered is significant. Just over 53% of respondents between 18-29 would pay £/€9.99 for a debit card that provided 3% back in cryptocurrency; 73% said they could justify €3.33/mo to cover the fee.