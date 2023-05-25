Plenitude Expands Leadership Team With Mark Humphries Appointment - Key Industry Strategy Leader Takes On Non-Executive Chairman Position To Support Plenitude’s Growth Plans.

Plenitude, the Financial Crime, Risk and Compliance specialists, has expanded its leadership team by appointing Mark Humphries as its non-Executive Chairman.

Mark Humphries is one of the financial services sector’s most experienced business leaders. A Chartered Accountant by background, Mark is a specialist in fast-paced growth within private equity backed firms and an expert in strategy execution, accelerated transformation, M&A, and in leveraging technology and data to drive client solutions. Mark’s career includes handling mergers and acquisitions for FTSE 100 groups, building a highly successful corporate finance advisory firm and serving as CEO of an award-winning B2B professional services firm advising the financial services and energy sectors. He now holds several PE-backed non-executive chair roles.

Following a strategic investment by GCP (Growth Capital Partners) last year, Mark joins at a pivotal time for Plenitude. He will provide invaluable strategic insights to the board to allow Plenitude to strengthen its capabilities while also guiding the firm in executing its business strategy.

Commenting on his appointment, Mark Humphries said:

“The regulatory requirements on financial institutions across global markets to prevent and detect criminal activities are increasingly demanding and complex. Plenitude is a proven long-term strategic partner supporting clients internationally in the design and delivery of complex and critical Financial Crime Risk and Compliance initiatives. I’ve been extremely impressed with its market leading proposition built on strong financial crime domain expertise and transformation capabilities, enviable client base and track record of first-class delivery, plus great strength in depth across the senior leadership team and the firm. I’m really looking forward to joining the Plenitude board and supporting the continued success.”

Alan Paterson, Managing Director, Plenitude, added:

“This is a pivotal moment for Plenitude and a key appointment. Mark has an impressive track record working with other high growth PE-backed businesses and the timing could not be better given we have just completed our busiest year to date, and have our sights set on more growth this year. We’re now even more determined to achieve our ambition to be the leading consultancy in financial crime compliance advisory, transformation and innovative RegTech subscription products, and Mark is well positioned to help us step up the pace. Asad Choudhary, myself and the leadership team are really excited to be working with Mark.”

Richard Shaw, Partner, GCP, added:

“Plenitude is a fantastic growth business and following our investment last year, we are delighted and privileged to be working in partnership with Alan, Asad and their team and supporting them across a wide range of strategic initiatives, including international expansion in Asia and Europe, development of the digital assets practice, further growth in the RegTech subscription product suite and major investments in talent throughout the business. Mark’s appointment is a prime example of this, and we look forward to welcoming him to the board and to working with him to help further shape the strategy of the group to support its continuing exciting growth plans.”