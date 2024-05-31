Plato Partnership Collaborates With AmplifyME And Work In Fintech To Empower Future Finance Leaders At MI3 Academic Conference

Plato Partnership, the not-for-profit member organisation bringing creative solutions and efficiencies to today’s equity market, has announced a partnership with AmplifyME and Work in Fintech to bring ambitious students and recent graduates from diverse backgrounds to the upcoming MI3 Academic Conference.

On Thursday, June 20, 2024, Plato Partnership will host its eighth Market Innovator (MI3) Academic Conference at One Moorgate Place in London. This event gathers leading academics and practitioners to discuss the most pressing topics in capital markets.

Selected early career candidates and current students from diverse backgrounds will attend all sessions of the MI3 Conference. They will be paired with experienced market participants or academics who will guide them through the presentations and discussions. These mentors will also facilitate introductions to senior industry representatives, enhancing the candidates' networking opportunities at the event.

Additionally, the conference will feature career and resumé workshops, providing candidates with personalised advice from seasoned mentors on their CVs and career plans.

Mike Bellaro, CEO of Plato Partnership, commented on the initiative: "Fostering the next generation of leaders in financial services is crucial for the industry's future. At Plato Partnership, we are committed to supporting young talent, especially those from diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds. Our collaboration with AmplifyME and Work in Fintech at the MI3 Conference reflects our dedication to nurturing the potential of these future leaders."

Matthew Cheung, Founder of Work in Fintech, commented on the initiative: "We’re delighted to work with the Plato Partnership for the second year running bringing diverse talent to this prestigious event. The industry mentor buddy scheme that was crafted for this event has been a resounding success, breaking down barriers and helping students build their networks into the financial markets industry."