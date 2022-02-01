Pirum Upgrades Claims Manager To Support CSDR Claims

As part of Pirum’s ongoing commitment to support its clients, it has enhanced its Claims Manager service to support claims related to Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) penalties.
Under CSDR, counterparties have a limited timeframe in which to issue and agree claims that require a pass on to the counterparty who is at fault for causing the fail. In addition, each claim must be supported with specific transaction details, payment instructions and reasons for the claim. Pirum’s Claims Manager service is able to support the centralised issuing, tracking and payment of CSDR claims on a real-time basis for all counterparties.
Pirum’s claims manager service is an established platform that supports the full automation and reconciliation of Income Claims, Market Claims, and cash payments related to mandatory and voluntary corporate actions. This provides clients with a standardised and comprehensive solution that automates the processing of multiple claims.