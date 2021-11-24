Pirum Systems And Comyno Announce Go-Live With DekaBank On Their Integrated Post Trade Service For Securities Finance

Pirum and Comyno have partnered to develop a fully integrated post trade solution for clients using the Comyno C-ONE platform. DekaBank are the first client to leverage this seamless connectivity to benefit from Pirum’s extensive post trade solutions.
With this new partnership, clients can benefit from a turnkey solution that is easy to integrate and leverage connectivity with Pirum to manage post-trade lifecycle events in a fully STP manner.
Admir Spahic, COO at Comyno said: “The connectivity to Pirum’s market leading post trade service is completing our current C-ONE offering and further strengthening our partnership with Pirum. The established seamless interoperability increases automation and opens doors to new service offerings for our clients.”
Karl Wyborn, Chief Commercial Officer at Pirum said: “Pirum’s philosophy has always been to establish as much connectivity as possible with vendors in this space. Our work with Comyno and DekaBank underscores the benefits of this approach for all our clients.”