Pirum Expands Users Of Corporate Action Service

Pirum is delighted to announce that J.P. Morgan Agency Lending are now live on Pirum’s Corporate Actions service CoacsConnect. The service brings automation, efficiency, connectivity, and enhanced oversight to a critical area of capital markets. Pirum provides a straight-through process for creating, publishing, and disseminating claims notifications with comprehensive workflow tools to manage the full lifecycle of events.
Pirum have been collaborating with several innovative market participants who have formed part of our Future Tech initiative and will be making a series of similar announcements in the coming weeks. Philip Morgan, CEO at Pirum said: “This is an exciting development for Pirum as we, along with full industry support, continue to evolve our post trade services into the Corporate Actions space. This is the first step on what will become a comprehensive offering to the securities finance market and is, yet another solution launched as part of Pirum’s ‘Future Tech’ initiative”.
Simon Heath, Head of Agency Lending (EMEA) at J.P. Morgan said: “Reducing operational drag, mitigating risks, and driving greater efficiencies across the entire trade lifecycle are intrinsic to the success of our business. We look forward to working with Pirum and our borrowers to boost efficiencies in this area going forward”.