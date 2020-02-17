Pirum Expands Product Strategy Team With Hire Of New Senior Product Manager - Pirum Has Further Bolstered Its Product Strategy Team To Meet The Growth And Demands Seen Across All Areas Of The Business In The Last Year

Pirum is delighted to welcome Mark French to the team.
Mark joins as Senior Product Manager, working with Robert Frost to develop Pirum’s client and product strategy. Mark brings with him a wealth of subject matter expertise across trading, data, collateral management and operations from his previous roles at BBH, RBC and most recently ENSO. He also has significant experience in the alternative space.
Pirum COO Phil Morgan commented: “I have followed Mark’s career with interest as it transitioned and evolved from an institutional to a fintech role. We are extremely excited with the addition of this high calibre individual to the Pirum team, which is reflective of the business and product demand we are seeing from our clients globally across all facets of the business.”
For more information about Pirum Systems, visit https://www.pirum.com