Pirum Appoints Matthew Lilien As Director Of Business Development – Americas

Pirum is delighted to welcome Matthew Lilien to the Business Development team as it continues its North America expansion.
Matt joins Pirum after fourteen years at J.P. Morgan, where he spent the majority of his time on the Equity Finance trading desk. Prior to that, he held multiple positions within the Investment Bank including roles in Credit Risk Management and Structured Credit.
Matt Lilien said “Pirum is a great company with a market-leading product suite offering. It’s also a trusted provider to many of the largest and most important financial institutions across the globe. I am excited to be joining the team and leveraging my experiences to help lead the continued growth of its North America presence.”