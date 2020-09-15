Pirum Appoints Karl Wyborn As Chief Commercial Officer - Pirum Has Further Bolstered Its Senior Management Team

Pirum is delighted to welcome Karl Wyborn to the team.
Karl joins as Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for business development and marketing globally. This marks new CEO Phil Morgan’s second management team change in short order following the appointment of Jat Soomal as CFO two weeks ago.
Karl will be responsible for all client and commercial activity and be based in London. Karl brings with him a wealth of subject matter expertise across securities finance, derivatives, collateral management and operations from his previous roles at Cloudmargin and JPMorgan. He also has significant experience in the fintech partnerships space.
Karl Wyborn said “Pirum is a great company with a great product. It’s also a trusted provider to many of the largest financial institutions in the world. I’m enormously excited about joining Phil and the team and leveraging my experience in both collateral management and technology to contribute towards its future growth and continued success”.
Pirum CEO Phil Morgan commented: “I am extremely excited with the addition of such a high calibre individual to the Pirum team, which is reflective of the business and product demand we are seeing from our clients globally. Karl has had a very successful career in the institutional and fintech space at JPM and Cloud Margin, and look forward to him making an equivalent impact here at Pirum ”
