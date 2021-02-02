Piotr Listwoń Joins The Management Board Of APEx

- Piotr Listwoń, Vice President of the Management Board of Towarowa Giełda Energii S.A. (TGE), a member of the GPW Group, was appointed member of the Management Board of APEx in January
- APEx (Association of Power Exchanges) is an international organisation gathering energy exchanges. Currently, it has 46 members worldwide
“The idea of energy market coupling, supported by the European Commission, is already being implemented in different areas around the world. Globally, we are facing numerous challenges. I am pleased that the Management Board of APEx will be joined by a representative of such a dynamically growing exchange from Central and Eastern Europe. I am confident that Mr. Piotr Listwoń will bring in extensive experience and a European perspective on the energy market of the region,” said Stu Bresler, Chairman of the Association of Power Exchanges.
Towarowa Giełda Energii (TGE), a member of the GPW Group, has been a member of APEx since 2000. During the two decades, a representative of TGE becomes a member of the Association’s Management Board already for the second time, which confirms not only the Exchange’s strong position but also the fact that the cutting-edge market solutions it implements are appreciated both in Europe and worldwide.
“TGE has been active in APEx practically since its inception. When we started the Exchange more than 20 years ago, we adopted a long-term perspective and knew that one day there would come a point when we would make our services and commodities available to other countries. This is what happened in 2010 when we offered Polish electricity at the connection with Sweden, and five years later with Lithuania. We now enable cross-border trading within the SIDC and SDAC integrated markets. To me, as a manager, it is important not only to acquire new competences but also to exchange them. This is the only approach that will lead us to creating a cooperation network that will contribute to the development of our businesses. APEx is the right place for this. The trust I have been given obliges me to represent not only TGE but also our part of Europe,” - said Piotr Listwoń, Vice President of the Management Board of TGE.
APEx is an international organisation of commodity and financial power exchanges from around the world. It currently gathers 46 organisations. The association was established to support the development of competitive electricity markets and the main mission of APEx is to create a platform for the exchange of information, experience and good practices between its members.
***
Piotr Listwoń has extensive experience in managing trading and clearing operations on commodity forward markets, the financial instruments market as well as for international transactions carried out as part of the market coupling of the European electricity markets. He has been associated with the TGE Group since 2008, where he was initially involved in efforts aimed at setting up the operations the Warsaw Commodity Clearing House (IRGiT) and led the implementation of an advanced payment system in IRGiT. In the years 2013-2018 he was Director of Clearing and Settlement Department and Director of International Cooperation Development in IRGiT. In April 2018, he was appointed Vice President of the Management Board of TGE where he is responsible for the operational activity of the Exchange and product development. In April 2018 he became a member of the Supervisory Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange Foundation and since December 2020 he has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of InfoEngine, a subsidiary of the TGE Group. In January 2021, he joined the Management Board of the international Association of Power Exchanges (APEx).
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
Towarowa Giełda Energii S.A. (TGE) is the Nominated Electricity Market Operator (NEMO) for the Polish pricing area and the only licensed commodity exchange in Poland, holding a licence to operate a regulated market since February 2015. On 15 November 2017, TGE started operating as a full-rights PCR coordinating exchange and operator on the European MRC market.