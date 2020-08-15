Pinduoduo, Inc. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning August 24, 2020

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Pinduoduo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDD), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX) and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) prior to market open on Monday, August 24, 2020. Pinduoduo, Inc. will replace NetApp, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTAP) in the NASDAQ-100 Index® and the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index. NetApp, Inc. will be also be removed from the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Monday, August 24, 2020. Pinduoduo, Inc. will be added to the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) at the next quarterly rebalancing.
For more information about the company, go to https://en.pinduoduo.com/.