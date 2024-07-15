PIMFA Sets Out 5-Year Agenda For Government To Create A UK Culture Of Thriving Financial Health

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the personal investment and financial advice industry, has set out its agenda for government over the course of this Parliament.



PIMFA’s agenda: ‘Creating a UK Culture of Thriving Financial Health’ builds on and supports the policy priorities set out by this Labour government as it seeks to create wealth within the UK and ultimately deliver economic growth.



Whilst PIMFA agrees that there is significant scope to drive investment and growth in partnership with the financial services sector, we believe that more focus should be given to the important role that retail investors will play in delivering this outcome. PIMFA believes that this can be done primarily by equipping retail investors with the tools and incentives necessary to save and invest for their financial futures.



In doing this, PIMFA believes that we will create a culture of thriving financial health and promote long-term investments that benefit not only individuals but also the broader UK economy. This approach will, in turn, drive growth in productive assets and create a robust foundation for sustained economic prosperity.



To achieve this culture of thriving financial health, PIMFA believes the government and regulators should focus on three overarching aims:



- Giving consumers the tools and incentives to save and invest for their financial futures

- Maintaining and growing the UK as a destination of choice for investors and investment

- Providing regulatory and legislative clarity for firms to invest and grow



Liz Field, Chief Executive, PIMFA said: “The start of a new Parliament earmarks a natural reset point for industries to consider how they align with government policy programs and identify where they can work with government to transform policy ambitions into positive tangible outcomes.”



“As this government will look to utilise the financial services sector to drive growth, investment and wealth, I believe that there is significant scope at this crucial early stage for the government to look across the full spectrum of the financial services sector. This means looking to properly utilise the retail investment market, in addition to its traditional focus on capital provided by larger institutions.”



“The wealth management and financial planning industry provides access for UK individuals to take a real stake in the economy through their investments as well as safeguard their own financial health. This principle of ownership should be a key consideration for the government as it returns to its missions of wealth creation and growth. In setting out our agenda for government today, we aim to show how elements of these government missions can be delivered through harnessing a combination of change, and in some cases, stability.”



“We look forward to working closely with the new government and wish them every success in delivering upon their priorities for this sector across the term of this Parliament.”