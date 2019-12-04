PIMCO Moves To Address Uncleared Margin Rules And Rising Costs

OpenGamma, a financial technology company, today announced that PIMCO, a leading global investment management firm, is using OpenGamma’s analytics as part of its operational processes to optimize derivatives margin for its clients.
With OpenGamma’s leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, PIMCO is able to reduce margin financing costs for its clients for their derivatives by evaluating all available clearing options across global exchanges and clearing houses.
“Fixed income asset managers need to adapt the way they trade derivatives under new regulations like uncleared margin rules” says Josh Ratner, Executive Vice President, Head of Americas Operations of PIMCO. “With this in mind, we’re constantly on the lookout for the right technology to drive efficiencies, and so are very excited to be partnering with OpenGamma. Their solution will form an important part of our overall approach to delivering operational efficiencies for derivatives for our clients.”
OpenGamma CEO Peter Rippon added: “We are proud to be working with PIMCO to deliver operational efficiencies for their derivatives trading. We’re extremely eager to help PIMCO build upon their current status as a leader in their field.”
