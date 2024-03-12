Philippines’ Metrobank Selects Temenos To Advance Its Wealth Management Business - Metrobank Is Implementing Temenos Wealth To Improve Operational Efficiency, Elevate The Customer Experience And Support Business Growth From Digital Channels

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), one of the Philippines’ largest banks, has partnered with Temenos and Collaboration Betters the World (CBTW) to implement Temenos Wealth, strengthening the bank’s dominant position in the highly competitive wealth management industry.

This move further cements Metrobank’s mark as the preferred partner for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients. Known for its dynamic and holistic approach towards wealth management, Metrobank has been recognized as best in class and was recently awarded by Asiamoney as 2023 Best Domestic Private Bank in the Philippines for the second consecutive year and named as the Best Bank for the Ultra-High-Net-Worth clients.

With Temenos Wealth, Metrobank gains access to the latest Temenos digital banking capabilities such as wealth analytics with embedded responsible AI, digital onboarding capabilities and self-service functionality, including robo-advisory and goal-based planning. Metrobank also benefits from Temenos’ advanced technology platform and composable API-driven architecture to easily extend and integrate the solution with existing and third-party applications, helping to reduce cost and risk while increasing business agility.

Developed specifically for advisors and portfolio managers, Temenos Wealth gives Metrobank a central view of important client information and will power portfolio management at scale, with increased productivity by automating investments, order generation, and compliance checks. This includes, for example, the ability to enforce automated workflows for client facing units to ensure that proper controls are carried out and are logged as part of an audit trail.

The Temenos solution will be implemented by Temenos Delivery Partner, CBTW - a global company creating and delivering tech and business solutions. Temenos is an established global player in the wealth management space.

Fernand Antonio Tansingco, Financial Markets Sector Head, Metrobank, said: “We are excited to partner with Temenos and adopt their technology to modernize our wealth management capability. As a Bank that prides itself in helping our clients preserve their wealth to build lasting legacies not just for themselves, but also their families, we are always in search for innovative solutions that will allow us to provide a better experience for our clients. With Temenos onboard, we can continue to provide a highly personalized service to our customers.”

Ramki Ramakrishnan, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, Temenos, said: “We are proud to welcome Metrobank as a key customer for Temenos in the Philippines and to support them with the digital transformation of their wealth management business. With clients among the largest global financial institutions and boutique firms, Temenos Wealth is the de facto software solution for the private wealth management industry. With proven solutions and a robust presence in the Philippines we are committed to support Metrobank and its future growth.”

Pieter van Diermen, CEO APAC, Collaboration Betters The World (CBTW), said: “With extensive experience in implementing the Temenos solutions since 2012, a collaborative ethos, and a highly skilled software engineering team, CBTW is honored to stand as Metrobank's preferred partner in driving their digital transformation through the implementation of Temenos Wealth. With a longstanding presence in Manila, Philippines, as well as throughout the APAC region, CBTW is dedicated to delivering exceptional services to bolster Metrobank in their mission to provide an unparalleled banking experience and ensure their customers are in good hands.”