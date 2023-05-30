Philip Austin To Join SIFMA Advocacy Team

SIFMA today announced Philip (P.J.) Austin will join the Association’s Federal Advocacy team. As Vice President, P.J. will focus on tax policy and Advocacy and will report to the Executive Vice President, Advocacy, Josh Wilsusen.

“I am excited to welcome P.J. to our team. He has substantial financial services and tax policy experience that will be of great value as we continue to advocate for efficient and effective capital markets on behalf of our members,” said SIFMA president and CEO Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr.

Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA, added, “P.J. brings deep Capitol Hill knowledge and experience to SIFMA in the financial services and tax space. His skills will complement and enhance our current advocacy team as we advocate for policies that promote capital formation and robust markets.”

“We are thrilled to welcome P.J. to the SIFMA Federal Advocacy team to help push forward SIFMA’s tax policy agenda. His Capitol Hill and financial services policy experience is a welcome addition to our already exceptional advocacy team,” added Josh Wilsusen, Executive Vice President, Advocacy at SIFMA.

Mr. Austin joins SIFMA from the office of Senator Steve Daines where he served as Tax and Economic Policy Advisory. In that role, he was lead tax and economic policy advisor for the Senator, a member of the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Banking Committee. He previously served as legislative assistant to Senator Pat Roberts. Prior to that, Mr. Austin acted as primary tax and economic policy adviser to Senator Deb Fischer. Earlier in his career, he worked in the government affairs office of Citizens Against Government Waste and for Daimler’s external affairs office.

Mr. Austin has a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Psychology from the University of Michigan and a Master of Public Administration, Budgeting and Federal Policy from George Washington University.

He will begin at SIFMA on June 5.