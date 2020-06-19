PharmaSGP Holding SE New In The Prime Standard Of The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

PharmaSGP Holding SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5) has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of today. The shares of the pharmaceutical company based in Gräfelfing near Munich had an initial price of 32,00 Euro, the issue price was 31,50 Euro.
The listing on the Regulated Market was accompanied by Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, which also acts as designated sponsor on the Xetra market. Baader Bank is the specialist at Börse Frankfurt venue.
According to PharmaSGP Holding SE, the company specialises in the development and distribution of OTC pharmaceuticals, food supplements and cosmetics. Since 2012, the company has exported its business model to other European countries, including Austria, Italy, Belgium and Spain. PharmaSGP generated revenues of Euro 62.6 million in 2019 with an EBIT margin of 35.8%.