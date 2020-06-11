Peter Ryan Joins SIFMA As Head Of International Capital Markets And Prudential Policy

SIFMA today announced Peter J. Ryan has been appointed managing director and head of international capital markets and prudential policy.
In this newly created role, he will be responsible for coordinating SIFMA actions on international capital markets and prudential issues, including engagement with global standard setters and domestic implementation of those standards. Dr. Ryan will also be responsible for supporting advocacy activities related to global institutions operating in the U.S.
“We are pleased to have Peter join our team at this crucial time for our industry,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO. “As we advocate for right-sized prudential standards which strike the right balance between ensuring sound markets and not unnecessarily impeding economic growth, Peter’s expertise will help inform our work on prudential issues impacting the capital markets.”
“Peter’s experience is a welcome addition to our already deep bench of prudential experts,” said Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA. “His understanding of the global capital markets and our advocacy goals will serve our members well on these issues of crucial importance.”
Most recently, Dr. Ryan was head of U.S. regulatory policy at Credit Suisse, a role in which he was responsible for coordinating the firm’s U.S. regulatory strategy and engagement and managing the firm’s banking, capital markets, and asset management policy filings with federal agencies. His prior roles at Credit Suisse include ad interim head, U.S. public policy; director, U.S. regulatory policy & emerging issues; and vice president, federal regulatory affairs. Prior to Credit Suisse, Dr. Ryan was a senior policy analyst within the financial regulatory reform initiative at the Bipartisan Policy Center.
Dr. Ryan holds a Ph.D. and M.A. in political science from the University of California, Berkeley, where his work covered the development of international capital standards and derivatives policy. He will start on July 13 as part of SIFMA’s prudential policy group and will be based in the Washington, DC office.