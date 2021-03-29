Peter Großkopf Leaves Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH

Peter Großkopf (40), Chief Technical Officer and Member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH, will leave the company at his own request at the end of March 2021. Having successfully built up Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX) as the first multilateral trading venue for digital assets in Germany, he would like to return to entrepreneurial activities as the founder of a new company in the field of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).
Peter Großkopf’s contribution has been significant for establishing BSDEX in the market since its inception. With the speed required for a startup, he has not only built up teams and structures: In particular, he was responsible for the technical development of the trading system in a regulatory set-up that is unique in Germany for digital assets. BSDEX meets the regulatory requirements in accordance with Section 2, Paragraph 12 of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz) and is operated as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) by Baden-Württembergische Wertpapierbörse GmbH, which is also the operating company of the public stock exchange in Stuttgart. In addition, Grosskopf built up the technical operations of BSDEX with modern development tools and processes.
‘With its stable, scalable technology and 24-hour trading seven days a week, BSDEX meets the highest demands of both retail investors and institutional players with regard to digital assets. This is not least a result of Peter Großkopf’s successful work over the past years. We are grateful to him for this and very much regret his departure. We wish him all the best for the future in his private and professional life,’ said Oliver Hans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH.