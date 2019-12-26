In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period January-March 2020 (January 1, 2020 – March 31, 2020) has been finalized. There is no Eurobond to be included in or excluded from the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices and they will continue to be calculated with the same list of constituents in the period January-March 2020.
Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period January-March 2020 Has Been Finalized
Date 26/12/2019