Pepco Group N.V. Futures - GPW Offers Futures On The Stock Of Pepco Group N.V.

Starting today, GPW offers three series of futures on the stock of Pepco Group N.V. which expire in June 2021, September 2021, and December 2021. One futures contract represents 100 shares.
“We have been steadily growing GPW’s derivatives offer. We are ready to quickly introduce into trading futures on stocks which attract investor interest. The very successful IPO of Pepco Group on the GPW Main Market on 26 May 2021 is a good prognostic for futures on Pepco stock. Their liquidity will be supported by four market makers,” said Izabela Olszewska, Member of the GPW Management Board.
The development of derivatives is one of GPW’s strategic initiatives. In 2020, GPW introduced new derivatives to trading, including futures on the stock of Biomed-Lublin, Mercator, XTB, and Allegro.eu. GPW now offers 40 single-stock futures. The development of the derivatives segment is a part of the strategy #GPW2022.