Pending Applications By EU Administrators Of Benchmarks – Article 51.1 Of BMR

The following table includes the information shared by National Competent Authorities with ESMA in relation to the applications for authorisation and registration by EU administrators under Article 51.1 of BMR for which, as of 01.01.2020, the decision by the relevant competent authority is still pending.
Under Article 51.3 of BMR EU supervised entities can continue to use existing benchmarks provided by the administrators included in the below list unless and until such authorisation or registration is refused.
Click here for full details.