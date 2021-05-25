PayMyTuition Supports Strategic Expansion In China With Selection Of Fiserv To Enable Local Payment Methods For Overseas Service - PayMyTuition And Fiserv Will Enable Students To Pay Overseas Tuition Fees Using Preferred Payment Methods Such As Alipay And WeChat Pay

- PayMyTuition and
Fiservwill enable students to pay overseas tuition fees using preferred payment methods such as Alipayand WeChat Pay
- Education institutions and enterprises outside
Chinawill benefit from payment settlement in their local currency
PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for tuition payments, is supporting a strategic expansion in
PayMyTuition integrates directly into educational institutions’ student information and accounts payable (AP) systems. As a result, students pay for their tuition without additional fees, while colleges and universities save time, human resources, and money.
Local digital payment methods such as
Chinese students will no longer be limited by unfamiliar or less convenient payment options when it comes to paying for their tuition for colleges or universities overseas.
“We are excited to partner with
“We are proud to support PayMyTuition’s expansion in the market and their goal to simplify the payment of students’ tuition and fees,” said
In a world moving faster than ever before,