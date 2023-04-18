Paul Munter Appointed Chair Of The Monitoring Group

The Monitoring Group (MG) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Munter has assumed the role of Chair of the Monitoring Group. He previously served as the Co-Chair of the MG together with Mr. Jean-Paul Servais, current Chair of the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and Chair of Belgium’s Financial Services and Markets Authority.

Mr. Munter is the Chief Accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (U.S. SEC) and the Chair of IOSCO’s Committee on Issuer Accounting, Audit and Disclosure. In addition to these senior leadership roles, Mr. Munter held other senior positions within the U.S. SEC, was a senior partner specializing in international accounting and auditing at a global audit network firm and was an academic professor at various U.S. universities.

Mr. Jean-Paul Servais, former Co-Chair of the MG stated: “I am excited to officially announce Paul as the Chair of the MG. I greatly enjoyed the opportunity to have worked together with Paul as Co-Chairs. The MG has benefited, and will continue to benefit, from his strong leadership. I am confident that he will continue the momentum to implement the MG Recommendations in order to improve the international audit and assurance related standard-setting system for the benefit of investors and other stakeholders.”

Paul Munter, Chair of the MG stated: “I am honored and humbled to take on the role as Chair of the MG. I am looking forward to being able to continue to work closely with my MG colleagues and our stakeholders to advance the public interest in standard setting and to continue the important work to implement the MG Recommendations. I want to express my deepest appreciation to Jean-Paul for his leadership during the critical transition phase of the MG Recommendations.”

Who we are:

The Monitoring Group (MG) is a group of international financial institutions and regulatory bodies committed to advancing the public interest in areas related to international audit-related standard-setting and audit quality. This publication is part of its ongoing global effort to promote high-quality international auditing and ethical standards. Further information can be obtained from the IOSCO website.