Paul Flanagan Joins THETA - Fixed Income Veteran Appointed As Strategic Sales Advisor

THETA, the specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, has appointed Paul Flanagan as Strategic Sales Advisor, managing relationships with Asset Managers, Hedge Funds, Fund Managers and Pension Funds.
Paul has worked in Fixed Income sales to financial institutions for over 30 years. Most recently he was Managing Director for Institutional Investor sales at Lloyds Bank in London, where he worked for over five years. Previously he has worked in Fixed Income sales management at Societe Generale, HSBC, Citi and Deutsche Bank.
Paul joins as THETA is due to launch its trading system for the buy-side, Apollo, later in 2021. Apollo is a cloud native SaaS super aggregator, designed from the ground up to address the gaps and challenges faced by firms as market structures and trading landscapes evolve.
Abdullah Hiyatt, THETA Founder & CEO, commented, “As we move closer to launching Apollo we continue to raise awareness among buy-side trading firms and grow our sales pipeline. Paul’s appointment accelerates this process, as he provides us with unrivalled Fixed Income knowledge, business development expertise and a wealth of senior industry relationships.”
Paul Flanagan commented, “As the trading landscape evolves at speed, buy-side firms are increasingly demanding more flexible, modern and efficient electronic trading technology. THETA provides an ideal technology platform to automate electronic trading workflows together with actionable integrated pre-trade pricing data. From initial discussions with market participants, there is already a great deal of interest in THETA’s super aggregator, Apollo. I am confident that by introducing Apollo to my industry relationships we will quickly extend distribution to an extensive group of institutional investors”
The Apollo platform provides multi-channel liquidity aggregation and trading, initially for Fixed Income. FX trading will be added later in 2021 and Equities during 2022. THETA has already built trading and data connectors for MarketAxess, Tradeweb, MTS BondVision, UBS Bond Port, Neptune, BondCliQ, IHS Markit, ICE Data Services, and Refinitiv amongst others. The SaaS platform integrates with clients’ existing P/OMS systems via FIX and REST APIs.
Engaging with niche and leading asset managers, equivalent to $5 trillion AUM, THETA plugs the gap between current EMS capabilities and the evolving new trading landscape demanded by traders and regulators.