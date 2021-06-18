Parlem Telecom To Start Trading On BME Growth On 22 June

- It is the 3rd company to list on BME Growth in 2021
- The company, which joins from the Pre Market Environment, will have a value of 45.3 million euros on its market debut
The Board of Directors of BME Growth has approved the listing of PARLEM TELECOM COMPANYIA DE TELECOMUNICACIONS, following a thorough review of all the information presented by the company and after the favourable assessment report on its listing issued by the Coordination and Admission Committee.
The company, the second one to list on BME Growth in 2021, is scheduled to start trading on 22 June 2021. The bell ringing will take place in the Barcelona stock exchange. PARLEM TELECOM is the second company to join BME Growth from the Pre Market Environment, following the listing of Soluciones Cuoatroochenta last year. This BME programme guides companies along their way to the stock markets, providing them with training, and help as they prepare to come to market. The initiative comprises 17 companies and another 17 partners, which provide training for these companies.
The Board of Directors of the company has set a reference value for each of its shares of 2.83 euros, which is the subscription price in the capital increase carried out by the company, giving the company a total value of 45.3 million euros. The capital increase, which was subscribed by 235 shareholders, reached a value of 12.5 million euros, with demand exceeding 112 million euros.
The company’s ticker symbol will be “PAR”. The company has been advised by GVC Gaesco Valores and Andbank España as joint placement entities and Banco Sabadell as agent entity. Norgestión is the Registered Adviser.
PARLEM TELECOM is a telecoms operator from Catalonia born in 2014 that provides comprehensive telecommunications services for individuals and companies in Catalonia and its surroundings. The company is committed to maintaining a close relationship with the customer. It is currently expanding and in the last two years it has ranked among the top 200 positions of Financial Times´1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe.
The Informative Document on PARLEM TELECOM can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.