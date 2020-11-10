Park Square Capital Implements Hazeltree To Manage Cash And Liquidity - Hazeltree Cash Manager™ Provides Cash Aggregation And Transparency To Optimize Cash Across Counterparties And Streamline Operations

Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Park Square Capital, a leading private debt manager with over $10 Billion in AUM, providing senior debt, subordinated debt and mid-market direct loans to companies in Europe and the US, has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager™ as its treasury management solution.
To support its continued growth, Park Square has implemented Hazeltree Cash Manager to centralize capital activity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen internal controls. Park Square has partnered with Hazeltree to centralize and automate its manual processes around cash aggregation across all its banking counterparties, cash movements and workflows, and approval processes to support growth without additional headcount.
“The pandemic-fueled ‘work-from-anywhere’ environment is making it critical for all organizations to ensure their cash management controls are robust,” said Andrew Haywood, Partner and CFO of Park Square Capital. “Hazeltree’s technology, in addition to its deep understanding of the fund management business, made it clear that they are the right partner for us. Using Hazeltree, we have experienced significant improvements in our cash and treasury management processes.”
“The pandemic has pointed a spotlight on the need for tighter controls around cash and treasury management to support the remote work model that is likely to outlive the current crisis,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hazeltree. “Private markets CFOs and COOs are taking major steps toward making their organizations more robust, scalable, competitive and efficient.”
Hazeltree’s cloud-based solutions transform the way investment firms manage their capital activities, empowering them to unlock additional value and improve operational efficiency while strengthening internal controls and managing risk. Hazeltree focuses on innovation, connectivity, and automation to help clients achieve operational excellence and enhanced performance.