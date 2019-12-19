Panthera Wins “Best Financial Service Provider - Europe” Award

Panthera Solutions Sarl has been named “Best Financial Service Provider Europe” (ex Banks) by the international magazine The European in its 2019 awards.
The European magazine, in a syndicated media agreement with the Thomson Reuters Group, hold the annual « European Global Banking & Finance Awards » where they honor financial institutions in different categories, based on a rigor jury-assessment process. The European recognizes organizations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and are consequently moving their industries forward.
Mag. Dr. Markus Schuller, MBA, MScFE / Founder & Managing Partner:
“We are particularly proud and delighted to have been granted this award as applied behavioral finance specialist. Today we are being recognized for having diligently, persistently and relentlessly worked on our effective intervention framework to empower professional investors in and around Europe.
Our academic and commercial success has proven our framework to significantly improve the investment decision quality of our customers. Over the years, a diverse range of asset managers and asset owners across different cultures, sizes and levels of sophistication trusted our service. Clients of our coaching, consulting and Behavior-tech solutions aggregate to more than EUR 100 billion in Assets under Consultancy since inception.
The first years of Panthera were mostly spent as a think tank, translating latest insights of a range of behavioral and financial research realms into a proprietary intervention framework that effectively facilitates directed change. Calling those years challenging would mean to use a euphemism, as back then investment professionals were even less considerate about their own decision quality than today. It boils down to one question: does one want to become a better professional investor? We are the litmus test whether this is true. If so, we act like a personal fitness coach to make it happen.”
CFA Institute / NY / Publication Partner
Paul McCaffrey (Editor-in-Chief): “ Markus and the Panthera Solutions team have been at the leading edge of the behavioral revolution in finance for years now. This honor from The European is both fitting recognition of the seminal role they’ve played in building out the behavioral frontier as well as a testament to the quality and applicability of their scholarship.”
EBRD / London / Capacity Building
Grant Metcalfe-Smith (Head of Client Solutions Group):
“Panthera is creating a fascinating space for us all to inhabit through the melding of academic rigour, industry knowledge and human insight. Applied behavioural finance is an exciting field and we look forward to mutually exploring ways to use it to enhance our client’s investment processes and governance. Congratulations!”
Fidentiis Gestion / Madrid / Client
Ricardo Seixas (CEO & CIO): “Panthera is clearly at the forefront of investment company governance and decision making traceability. Due to their strong academic and hands-on knowledge of behavioral finance, we found their inputs as extremely valuable in redesigning our investment decision processes.”