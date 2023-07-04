Over 800 New Structured Certificates On GPW

Raiffeisen Bank International A.G. has issued and introduced 832 new structured certificates to trading on GPW since 18 May 2023

The new products include discount certificates as well as factor and turbo certificates

All leverage certificates give investors a choice of leverage and type of position

The new certificates offer investors a wide range of underlying instruments: shares of Polish companies, Polish indices WIG20 and WIG.MS-FIN, shares of German companies, DAX® (TR) EUR, MDAX® INDEX, as well as commodities such as platinum, palladium, copper, gold, oil, and others. All leverage certificates give investors a choice of leverage and type of position (long or short).

“Thanks to strong investor interest and the active engagement of issuers of structured instruments, the number of such instruments has risen to record levels with more than 2,900 available on GPW. Issuers are also expanding the range of underlying instruments available. A complete range of products are now available to Polish investors, based on Polish shares and shares listed on many other markets, key indices of global stock exchanges, currency pairs, and a very large number of commodities,” said Grzegorz Kołodziejczyk, head of the GPW Market Development Department.

Raiffeisen Bank International has launched a new website where investors can use a simple and intuitive product search engine and a broad knowledge repository on certificates. It will help investors easily find the certificates they are looking for.

For more information on Raiffeisen Bank International certificates, please visit: www.certyfikatyraiffeisen.pl.

Visit https://www.gpw.pl/produkty-strukturyzowane to use an intuitive search engine and easily find the products you are interested in based on a range of search criteria, including the underlying, long or short position, leverage or no leverage.

