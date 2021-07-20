Over 100 London Stock Exchange Issuers Now Have Green Economy Mark, New Report Reveals

London Stock Exchange’s 2021 Green Economy Report highlights green issuers on its markets and how they are supporting the transition to a sustainable and low-carbon economy. The report examines trends in the green economy in the UK, including case studies of companies and funds that have received the Mark.
Julia Hoggett, CEO, London Stock Exchange plc said:
“Congratulations to all the London Stock Exchange issuers that have been recognised with the Green Economy Mark in our 2021 report. These issuers highlight the growing green economy and the shift towards low-carbon business models, key to accelerating the transition to a more sustainable economy.
“Financial markets play a pivotal role in the transition to net zero, facilitating investment in sustainable activity and thereby mitigating environmental risk. There is more work to do, but the London Stock Exchange is committed to supporting issuers and investors every step of the way as they implement sustainable business models and strategies.”
Key findings of the 2021 Green Economy Report:
- 101 equity issuers now hold the Green Economy Mark (53 Main Market and 48 AIM issuers), a 36% increase from the first cohort announced when launched in October 2019.
- Current Green Economy Mark recipients include 71 corporates and 30 closed-end funds including Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Invinity Energy Systems, musicMagpie, Severn Trent and Smurfit Kappa.
- Their combined market cap is £148.5bn and they represent 5% of the total number of equity issuers listed in London.
- £8.86bn in equity capital has been raised by Green Economy Mark issuers in the two-year period to 31 March 2021, with proceeds funding further innovations, R&D and to build capacity in growing green markets.
- In aggregate, issuers with the Green Economy Mark have outperformed the FTSE All-Share Index by 5% so far this year and have demonstrated greater levels of resilience to the Covid-19 pandemic than other industries.
Utilising FTSE Russell’s Green Revenues 2.0 Data Model as the underlying framework, the Green Economy Mark recognises companies and funds listed on London Stock Exchange that generate more than 50% of their annual revenues from green products and services.
Read the full report and find the full list of issuers on the LSEG website.
