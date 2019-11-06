OSTC Hires Corey Smalley As Head Of Strategy And Change

OSTC, a leading global derivatives trading and education business, announces the appointment of Corey Smalley as Head of Strategy and Change, reporting to OSTC CEO Lee Hodgkinson .
Corey’s first career with the British Army culminated in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel as the Commanding Officer 3rd Regiment the Royal Logistic Corps – one of the British Army’s ‘high readiness’ logistic organisations, responsible for supporting the demands of contingency operations around the globe. Corey has also served in senior leadership roles with NATO, the European Union and the United Nations and his operational experience includes counter-insurgency, anti-terrorism, stabilisation, peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Corey has proven himself in congested, contested and competitive environments by creating innovative strategies and continually evolving, to realise recurring success. He has offered strategic advice and mentorship to governments, militaries, humanitarian organisations and international councils. These include, most notably, the Government of Mali, the US Department of Defence and most recently as senior defence advisor to the Government of Bermuda and His Excellency the Governor of Bermuda.
Educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Institut des Hautes Etudes de Défense Nationale (Paris) and Stratford Business School, Corey holds a Baccalauréat +5 (Masters) in Strategic Leadership and Management, and is a final year MBA student with the University of Northampton. Corey is also a Chartered Manager (CMgr) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (FCILT).
Lee Hodgkinson CEO of OSTC, commented:
“Corey is a decorated C-level leader with a distinguished military career, in roles of meaningful responsibility on the global stage. He has built a stellar reputation as a strategic leader who maximises operational capability through innovation, opportunity and talent management, whilst forming lasting bonds with stakeholders. He has operated in 9 different countries, across 4 continents and with negotiations in 7 different languages. He is a perfect fit for OSTC as we expand our trading and education presence across the globe and we are excited he is joining our team.”
Corey Smalley, commented:
“I am thrilled to be joining the OSTC team at such an exciting period of expansion and growth. I look forward to leveraging my global experience, cultural awareness and leadership style to help turn OSTC’s vision into reality.”