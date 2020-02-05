OSTC Appoints Ian Cohen As COO

OSTC, the leading, global derivatives trading and education business, has announced the appointment of Ian Cohen as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO, effective 11 February 2020.
Ian joins from HSBC where for the last 5-years he has been Managing Director, Global Head Market Structure and Execution Strategy at HSBC Global Asset Management. Prior to this he was Global Chief Strategy Officer and COO of HSBC Equities, where he was based in London and Hong Kong. During his time in Asia, Ian also served as Chairman of HSBC Securities in Taiwan and Singapore, and Chairman of the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association.
He joined HSBC in 2005 from Buttonwood Tree Group, an AIM-listed financial services consultancy where he was a founding member and Chief Executive Officer. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Jiway Broker Services, the cash equities exchange created by Morgan Stanley and OM Group. Ian formerly held senior leadership positions as European Head of External Risk Assessment with Morgan Stanley, Global COO of Technology for Barclays Capital and IT Director for Clearstream and Chairman of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe.
Ian Cohen takes over from Ian Firla who, after 10-years as COO at OSTC, moves to become Head of Innovation. In his newly created role, Mr. Firla will focus on long-range idea generation and will evaluate where OSTC can apply technology from unrelated industries to generate disruption and create tangible value.
Lee Hodgkinson, CEO, commented on the appointment:
“Ian Cohen is a well-known and highly regarded industry veteran, with 30-years of experience and a proven track record at senior levels in the trading and asset management businesses across the world. He will significantly strengthen our executive team and improve our cognitive diversity. I am greatly looking forward to working with him as we continue our bold restructure,
from an independent trading firm into an inclusive, multi-disciplinary trading and educational platform, with our ZISHI suite of tools and technologies.
“I would like to thank Ian Firla for his significant dedication and material contribution to the firm as COO and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new innovation role.”
Ian Cohen, COO, commented on his new appointment:
“OSTC is a truly world class global trading business, and the Zishi platform is at the forefront of innovation in trading and education. I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the OSTC team.”