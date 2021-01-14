OSTC Announces Senior Hires In Greater China - Appointments Underline Ambitious Global Expansion Plans In 2021

OSTC, the global derivatives trading and education business, is today announcing two senior hires to newly-created roles, to head up its operations in Greater China, as well as the opening of a new Hong Kong office.
Fladia Tang joins the organisation as Country Head Greater China. Formerly at HSBC, Fladia’s role will see her assume responsibility for OSTC in the region, including the growth of the organisation’s global trading business, and the introduction of the company’s ZISHI range of financial education, AI and biometric performance improvement services.
Fladia joined HSBC in 1999 and has held several roles within the organisation since, including most recently as a programme director to build out HSBC’s China wealth management subsidiary. Since 2016, Fladia has been heavily involved in the execution and implementation of the key strategic initiatives in China, which include the set-up of the joint venture securities company in Shenzhen and the wealth management subsidiary in Shanghai.
Fladia served as a Director within the organisation’s Global Banking and Markets division, including leading on the front to back infrastructure build out to support the launch of HSBC’s Qianhai operations. Fladia also led on the implementation of the target operating model for Operations, Client Due Diligence/KYC and FCC Operation for the launch of HSBC Qianhai.
Sammi Li joins the organisation as Head of Sales Greater China, reporting to Fladia. Most recently, Sammi served as Head of Asia at Euronext, with the remit to oversee Euronext’s expansion in Asia, with a strong focus on growth in Greater China. Prior to this, Sammi has held roles at NYSE LIFFE, EY and ICAP. The focus of her role with OSTC will be on driving the firm’s sales growth of ZISHI education and cognitive technologies across the Greater China region.
Fladia and Sammi started their roles on 4 January, 2021.
Commenting on the hires, Lee Hodgkinson, CEO at OSTC, said: “We have an ambitious global growth programme for 2021 and we’re proud to welcome two high quality senior hires to drive our plans in Greater China. Both Fladia and Sammi’s vast networks, experience and knowledge of the market will be vital in helping us achieve our goals.”
“I am delighted to join OSTC as the Country Head of Greater China,” explained Fladia Tang. “This is an exciting time for OSTC’s development, given the number of growth initiatives planned for its derivatives trading and education/EdTech businesses. I look forward to working with the team and to the great adventure ahead.”
“Greater China represents a significant opportunity for OSTC, particularly as the futures market is maturing and barriers are being lowered for overseas investors,” explains Hodgkinson. “Our strong existing relationships with commodity, futures and stock exchanges across the region, coupled with our market-leading technology offering, means we are ideally positioned for expansion. The growth of our EdTech offering – now being rolled out in partnership with a number of leading UK Universities – and our innovative AI platforms developed through our ZISHI subsidiary combine to make OSTC a significant player in the market.”